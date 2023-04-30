2 arrested in Burlington County after violent chase injures 2 police officers, K9 dog

While exiting the driveway, officers say Ferraiolo struck a police vehicle that contained a police K9, Tango

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several police officers and a K9 dog were injured on Sunday after a series of chaotic and violent encounters with a Burlington County driver.

Officials say at approximately 1 a.m. in Evesham Township, officers were on the scene of a motor vehicle collision when they observed a white Hyundai Genesis speeding down Taunton Lake Road.

They estimated the Hyundai was traveling about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Officers say they radioed a description of the Hyundai to other officers in the area, and the car was located on Willowbend Road at the intersection of Evans Road.

When an officer attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop, the driver failed to pull over and ran a red light, officials say.

Police officers recognized the car due to numerous recent contacts, and identified the suspect driver as 23-year-old Marc Ferraiolo.

Police say they were pursuing Ferraiolo, but stopped due to the risk posed to officers and the public.

County officials later issued an eluding warrant for Ferraiolo. Officers then responded to his residence to serve the warrant and take him into custody.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw Ferraiolo driving the same car and pulling into his driveway.

Officials say Ferraiolo's wife, 42-year-old Ruth Patton, exited the car while officers pulled up behind Ferraiolo, who remained in the vehicle.

Police told him to exit his car, which he allegedly refused to do.

Ferraiolo then drove forward and quickly reversed his vehicle, pulling out of the driveway at high speeds and nearly striking two officers, police say.

While exiting the driveway, officers say Ferraiolo struck a police vehicle that contained a police K9, Tango. Reports say the collision appeared to be on purpose.

Then, Ferraiolo drove directly toward two officers, who evaded the car.

Officers at the scene say Ferraiolo continued to drive across neighboring lawns, and purposely rammed his Hyundai into the K9 vehicle with maximum force three more times before attempting to flee.

While fleeing the scene, Ferraiolo struck another patrol car before speeding down Marlborough Avenue.

Officials say this final collision caused Ferraiolo's car to become disabled, at which point officers approached the car and found Ferraiolo still inside.

Police broke Ferraiolo's window and removed him from the Hyundai.

During this encounter, police say Patton interfered with police actions and told the officers she would kill them. She was arrested at the scene.

Ferraiolo was provided medical attention at the scene and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say several officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were treated at the scene.

Tango is undergoing veterinarian care due to being in the K9 vehicle during four significant crashes, police say.

Ferraiolo has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault on police in the third degree, two counts of eluding in the third degree, four counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and injuring a police canine in the fourth degree.

Patton was charged with terroristic threats in the third degree and obstruction of justice in the fourth degree.

Both suspects have been lodged in Burlington County jail.