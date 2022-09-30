Multi-alarm fire ignites at Mercer County senior and community center

The multi-alarm fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center.

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a senior center in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Friday at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center on the 900 block of Lower Ferry Road.

Crews struck a second alarm as flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Just after 5 a.m., the fire went to three alarms.

There have been no reports of injuries.

According to Ewing, New Jersey's website, the center is known for "the signature architecture of Louis I. Kahn, one of America's most influential architects of the twentieth century."

The facility also features a pool complex, the historic Trenton Bath Houses, day camp facility, outdoor basketball and tennis courts, a playground and a sand volleyball court.

"The Bath House and Day Camp Pavilions were listed on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places in 1984," the site says.