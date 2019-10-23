Exclusive: Man arrested after violent altercation at home of Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Court documents obtained exclusively by Action News outline the details of a violent burglary that forced Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to grab a shotgun, forcing the suspect to flee and lead police on a pursuit.

A blue tarp still covers the front door of Cox's Mullica Hill, New Jersey home.

The incident happened last week.

According to court records, Corbyn Nyemah, showed up at Cox's house looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah allegedly damaged her vehicle before attempting to forcibly enter the home by throwing rocks through the front door.



Court records also reveal surveillance cameras at Cox's home capturing Nyemah walking around the exterior of the property with a baseball bat and attempting to enter the garage multiple times.

After Cox armed himself with a shotgun, he called police reporting a man attempting to break into his home.

Nyemah then fled in his Porsche SUV.

The Affidavit of Probable Cause says a police pursuit began but due to "erratic driving and identification of the suspect" the pursuit ended at the Commodore Barry Bridge.

U.S. Marshals captured Nyemah late last week.

Nyemah posted bond and Action News caught up with him outside his Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania home.



Action News spoke with Nyemah but he wouldn't comment about specifics but said much of what is in the criminal complaint is true.

He said he wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend and believed they were working on rekindling their romance.



A temporary restraining order has been granted for Nyemah's former girlfriend.

He allegedly sent her a photo by text while brandishing a firearm after the police pursuit.

Nyemah is expected to appear in court later this month.
