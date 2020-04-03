COVID-19 relief virtual races

Virtual races can be run (or walked) from any location. Can't head outdoors? Use a treadmill. Select your desired distance, complete it at your own pace, and time it yourself.
"Stay Home" Virtual Race | Half Marathon,10K, 5K
Donations Accepted - Swag optional
A portion of each registration will be donated to the Wander Project, helping community partners and athletes to raise funds to help their own communities impacted by COVID-19.
RunDemic | Pandemic 19K, Epidemic 9.5K
$30.00 - Includes shirt
Feeding America, which helps fund food banks that support communities impacted by the pandemic, will receive $10 from each registration.
2020 Social Distancing 6K — We're All In This Together, But Six Feet Apart
$22.00 - Includes medal and bib
The majority of proceeds will be donated to charity, including Feeding America, who has established the COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.
2020 The Great Toilet Paper Chase of 2020 | 1M, 5K, 10K ,13.1, 26.2
$22.00 - Includes medal and bib
The majority of proceeds will be donated to charity, including Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund through the World Health Organization.
2020 The Real Heroes
$22.00 - Includes medal and bib
The majority of proceeds will be donated to charity. Proceeds from each registration will be donated to Direct Relief as it is expanding coronavirus response through intensified analysis, increased coordination, and expanded provision of medical essentials.
May 2020 Grateful for Nurses | 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2
$22.00 - Includes medal and bib
Celebrate National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12, by racing virtually. Some proceeds are earmarked for Project Hope, a global health and humanitarian relief organization.
May 2020 Thankful for Teachers Virtual Race | 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2
$22.00 - Includes medal and bib
Say thank you to the true heroes, our teachers, by running this virtual race. At least 15% of each registration goes to DonorsChoose.org that helps classrooms in need.