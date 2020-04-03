COVID-19 relief virtual races

With races sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers opted to make them virtual instead. With a small entry fee and a bit of effort, you can support charities involved in COVID-19 relief work.Virtual races can be run (or walked) from any location. Can't head outdoors? Use a treadmill. Select your desired distance, complete it at your own pace, and time it yourself.Donations Accepted - Swag optionalA portion of each registration will be donated to the Wander Project, helping community partners and athletes to raise funds to help their own communities impacted by COVID-19.$30.00 - Includes shirtFeeding America, which helps fund food banks that support communities impacted by the pandemic, will receive $10 from each registration.$22.00 - Includes medal and bibThe majority of proceeds will be donated to charity, including Feeding America, who has established the COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.$22.00 - Includes medal and bibThe majority of proceeds will be donated to charity, including Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund through the World Health Organization.$22.00 - Includes medal and bibThe majority of proceeds will be donated to charity. Proceeds from each registration will be donated to Direct Relief as it is expanding coronavirus response through intensified analysis, increased coordination, and expanded provision of medical essentials.$22.00 - Includes medal and bibCelebrate National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12, by racing virtually. Some proceeds are earmarked for Project Hope, a global health and humanitarian relief organization.$22.00 - Includes medal and bibSay thank you to the true heroes, our teachers, by running this virtual race. At least 15% of each registration goes to DonorsChoose.org that helps classrooms in need.