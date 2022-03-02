Philadelphia moves to 'All Clear' response level; drops mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced Wednesday that the city is moving into the "all clear" response level and is dropping the indoor mask mandate effective immediately.
The all clear level lifts the city-specific mask mandates, but federal mask mandates in places like healthcare facilities and on public transportation remain in place.
Mask mandates in schools and at private businesses are also separate from the city's restrictions.
Officials said if things continue to move in the right direction, mandatory masking in schools would end March 9. There will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases, officials said.
Last month, Philadelphia Public Health officials released COVID Response Levels that use pandemic metrics to help know when the City's public mandates would be enforced.
There are four levels of response: "All Clear," "Mask Precautions Only," "Caution" and "Extreme Caution."
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the all clear is issued once the city reaches a lower than 2% positive-testing rate and other metrics.
On Wednesday, she said the positivity rate is currently 1.7%.
The city issued the following reminders with Wednesday's announcement:
Even when we're in All Clear, certain higher-risk settings like schools (including public, private, Archdiocesan, charter, and early childhood education), healthcare settings, and public transit still require people to wear masks.
City buildings will require masks until Monday, March 7. Beginning on that date, masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff are still required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.
Businesses and other institutions are allowed to require proof of vaccination or that everyone wear a mask.app://resources/notifications.html#
And finally, some people might still want extra protection against COVID and will wear masks while they're around others. There's nothing wrong with this and these people do not deserve harassment. Some may have a family member that is at high-risk, some may be sick and are actually protecting you, and some may just want to be safe. All of those, and more, are valid reasons to keep wearing masks.
Following the city's announcement, The Wells Fargo Center issued a statement saying they will also end the mask requirement.
"This is a day we've been waiting nearly two years for, and finally, our fans can watch the Flyers, 76ers, concerts, and more just like they used to at Wells Fargo Center," said Valerie Camillo, president of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers. "Starting tonight, the full roar of Broad Street is officially back, and we're more than ready to welcome our fans back to the best environment in all of sports and entertainment."
Philadelphia moves to 'All Clear' response level; drops mask mandate
The all clear level lifts the city-specific mask mandates, but federal mask mandates in places remain in place.
FACE MASK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News