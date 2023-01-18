Philadelphia honors victims of Fairmount fire with exhibit at City Hall

It honors the 12 members of the McDonald family who lost their lives just over a year ago.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is honoring the victims one of the deadliest fires in the city's history with a temporary exhibit inside City Hall.

The display is titled "A McDonald Family Tribute."

It honors the 12 members of the McDonald family who lost their lives in the fire in Fairmount just over a year ago.

The victims ranged in age from two to 33 years old.

There are guest books near the exhibit, and the public is invited to leave comments of support. The guest books will be given to the McDonald family once the exhibit closes, the city said.

You can find the exhibit on the second floor of City Hall. It will remain open to the public through the end of March.

The victims of the fire included three adult sisters - Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas, and Quinsha White - as well as nine of their children.

Those children were Dekwan Robinson, Destiny McDonald, Janiyah Roberts, J'Kwan Robinson, Natasha Wayne, Quientien Tate-McDonald, Shaniece Wayne, Taniesha Robinson, and Tiffany Robinson.