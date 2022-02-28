Police identify burned remains found in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the victim whose remains were found burned near Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park on February 20.According to police, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson, of Philadelphia.Sources tell Action News the case is now being investigated as a homicide and Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.The discovery was made around 12 p.m. on February 20 at Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.Officers were originally called to 32nd and Thompson streets for a report of a person screaming.When police arrived, they were directed to the human remains found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.Authorities say the remains appeared to have been burned.No motive or arrest has been made in connection with this case.Anyone with information is asked to call police.