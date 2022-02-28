homicide investigation

Police identify burned remains found in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

The remains of the 20-year-old were found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the victim whose remains were found burned near Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park on February 20.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson, of Philadelphia.

Sources tell Action News the case is now being investigated as a homicide and Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

The discovery was made around 12 p.m. on February 20 at Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.

Officers were originally called to 32nd and Thompson streets for a report of a person screaming.

When police arrived, they were directed to the human remains found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.

Authorities say the remains appeared to have been burned.

No motive or arrest has been made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahuman remains foundfairmount parkhomicide investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male
Homicide under investigation in Kensington
New surveillance video shows gunmen wanted in North Philly homicide
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia early Saturday morning
TOP STORIES
Mother outraged after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
'It is so scary': NJ family speaks with loved ones hiding in Ukraine
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Local Russian, Ukrainian immigrants struggle to understand war
Show More
Man convicted of murder charges in 2016 double shooting
Delco high school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
Pa. mom opens "Made With Love Juicery" to keep community healthy
Collection houses wealth of items on African-American history
Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-runs in Philly; reward in 3rd
More TOP STORIES News