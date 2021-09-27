deadly shooting

Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

The 22-year-old man was shot twice in the head and multiple times across the body.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Philadelphia police said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Ave and Georges Hill Drive.

The 22-year-old man was shot twice in the head and multiple times across the body. According to police, he was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident comes amid a surge in gun violence across Philadelphia. According to officials, the city has reached a grim milestone as more than 400 lives have been lost to gun violence so far in 2021.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

