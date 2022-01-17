deadly fire

Funeral services to be held Monday for Fairmount fire victims

The fire killed nine children and three adults on January 5 on North 23rd Street.
By
Funeral services to be held Monday for Fairmount fire victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral services will be held on Monday for the victims killed in a duplex fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood earlier this month.

The fire killed nine children and three adults on January 5 on North 23rd Street.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus.

The families have asked anyone attending to wear white. The service will be live-streamed at enontab.org.

Officials in Philadelphia released preliminary findings into what caused a duplex fire that left 12 people dead last week in the Fairmount section.



Investigators in Philadelphia have ruled out other potential causes of the blaze and are left with the words of "a traumatized 5-year-old child" who said he ignited a Christmas tree while playing with a lighter, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Tuesday.

Investigators are nearly certain that the tree was ignited by the nearby lighter and that the boy was the only person on the second floor of the three-story building at the time.

The victims have been identified as the following:

  • Dekwan Robinson
  • Destiny McDonald
  • Janiyah Roberts
  • J'Kwan Robinson
  • Natasha Wayne
  • Quientien Tate-McDonald
  • Quinsha White
  • Rosalee McDonald
  • Shaniece Wayne
  • Taniesha Robinson
  • Tiffany Robinson
  • Virginia Thomas
