Residents soak up sun on October day with summer temps, some spending time at Jersey shore

People made sure to soak up all the sunshine because they don't think they'll get temperatures like this again until next year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was an October fall day that felt more like summer.

The warm-up brought people outside across the Delaware Valley to embrace the sunshine, especially down the shore.

"I figured with the forecast people would be down. I didn't expect it to be this busy," said Patrick Gill from Ocean City, New Jersey.

People are taking full advantage of the warm-up, and for some that meant taking their boat out on the bay to go fishing.

For others, it meant a day in the sand.

"It was gorgeous to sit here, the kids were out here playing," said Debbie Bagley from Phoenixville.

The kids made sure to make a splash in the ocean.

"It's cold. It's really cold," said Sofia Foreso, who spent the day in and out of the water.

But the best way to cool down on an 80-degree day is with some ice cream.

"We had to wait in line to get our ice cream over at the ice cream store," said Cathy Grady from Chester Springs.

People made sure to soak up all the sunshine because they don't think they'll get temperatures like this again until next year.

"I was like, 'Hmm, I can get off with doing nothing on a Saturday but sitting on the beach, that works,'" laughed Grady.