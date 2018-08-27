SOLDIER KILLED

Family of fallen airman surprised with puppy, keeping late dad's promise

EMBED </>More Videos

Before Long Island soldier Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso was deployed, he promised his two daughters he'd get them a puppy when he returned. Sadly, he died overseas, but his promi

COMMACK, Long Island --
Before Long Island soldier Master Sergeant Christopher Raguso was deployed overseas, he promised his two daughters he'd get them a puppy when he returned.

Sadly, Raguso never returned home.

The 39-year-old Raguso was among seven airmen killed when their helicopter crashed in Iraq on March 15.



The sudden and tragic death of a husband and father shook the entire family, but his youngest daughter, 5-year-old Eva, had an especially difficult time coping with loss.

"She tosses and turns, and she's in bed with me every night. She sleeps in daddy's spot," said Carmela Raguso, Chris's widow.

Thanks to Paws of War, an organization that places shelter dogs with U.S. military veterans and families, Chris's promise came to fruition, and his family has a little more peace.

Paws of War volunteers surprised Eva and her 7-year-old sister Mila Friday with a black Labrador rescue puppy named Calvin.

The girls were overjoyed to meet the new member of their family.

"This is my dream! This is my dream!" Eva shouted with Calvin's leash in hand.

Carmela agreed -- adopting Calvin was a dream come true, and she hopes he will help Eva sleep better at night.

"To have this dog be her buddy and be her sleeping buddy, maybe we'll get some peace," she said.
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on a fallen Long Island airman's promise for his family.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
soldier killedfamilypuppysoldier surpriseCommackSuffolk County
SOLDIER KILLED
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Philly woman honors promise to fallen soldier boyfriend
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Final farewell to Marine from Huntingdon Valley
More soldier killed
Top Stories
Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Gamer: 'Something was off' about Jacksonville suspect
Show More
Violent Sunday in Philly; 3 shootings, 1 fatal
Suspected shoplifter opens fire on police in New Mexico
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat Returns Today
Students head back to school in Philadelphia
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
More News