Falls Township police officers shoot man following traffic stop, pursuit

2 Falls Township police officers on paid leave after shooting man at traffic stop

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say two Falls Township police officers are on paid administrative leave after a man was shot by police.

The man was shot and injured in Falls Township around midnight on Tuesday.

At least 20 evidence markers were in the area of New Ford Mill Road and West Steel Road, near an industrial complex where the incident took place.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's office, it began as a traffic stop. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over along Lincoln Highway near Oak Lane Avenue for allegedly speeding.

Officers say the driver briefly stopped, pointed a handgun at the officers, and then left.

The pursuit ended on New Ford Mill Road, where the man was shot about four miles from the original traffic stop.

Authorities say the man also pointed the gun at officers on New Ford Mill Road.

Two Falls Township officers were involved in the shooting, but neither was injured.

Authorities say the man underwent surgery at a hospital in New Jersey. There have been no updates on his condition or his identity.

Officials have also not released the identities of the officers involved in the shooting.

Falls Township Police deferred comment to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, which is conducting the investigation.

There is no word yet on if any charges will be filed.