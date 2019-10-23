Family of Dulce Maria Alavez to announce plans for new search

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez is refusing to give up hope, more than five weeks since she disappeared.

They will announce plans Wednesday morning for a new search that will take place this weekend.

The five year old was reported missing during a family outing to Bridgeton City Park on September 16.



Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.



The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister



There is a $52,000 dollar reward being offered in the case.

Police recently released a sketch of a man they describe as a possible witness.
