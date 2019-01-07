A Mercer County family is desperate for justice months after their loved one was hit by a car.John Turner was delivering food to the homeless on Thanksgiving when he was struck and left to die.Though Turner survived the crash, his family says his life will never be the same."I told him its cold out there be careful, he said I will talk to you later," said Turner's sister Cheryl Jones.This was her last phone conversation with her brotherTurner was delivering food to the homeless and then planning to bike to another sister's, Brenda Camp, house for dinner and a belated 61st birthday celebration."I was getting his cake out and got a phone call that he was hit by a car," said Camp.Midday at the busy intersection of Hamilton and Hudson, Turner was hit by a driver who kept on going. By the time the sisters found Turner he was in ICU after emergency surgery."He had damage to his brain and bleeding. They had to cut his skull," said Jones.Turner survived and is now in a long-term care facility. He communicates by squeezing your hand or putting a thumb up or down. He floats in and out of consciousness.His sisters have a message for whoever is responsible"Stand up and come forward and come forward and address what (you) did," they said.The family is also baffled, as Brenda Camp says a detective showed her a photo of a car taken from a surveillance video."A gray Nissan SUV with some damage. The right side mirror was taken off and the front was smashed in," she said.The photo has not been released and both sisters say Trenton police are not answering their calls.Action News contacted Trenton police Monday but has not yet received a response.------