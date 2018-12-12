HOLIDAY

Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. ''Good Morning America'' explains how the burden can fall disproportionately on moms. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. If you're a mom, yours might be especially daunting.

"I take on 98 percent and I think my husband takes on about 2 percent," stay-at-home Dallas mom Danielle Shermer told Good Morning America.

About one-third of Americans suffer from "festive burn-out," according to a recent study, and moms are speaking out about a disproportionate burden that might contribute to this. Gemma Hartley, journalist and author of the new book, Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward said Shermer is hardly alone.

"They were so worried about making the holidays magic for everyone else that they really started to hate the holidays," she said.

If you're the one who takes on all the holiday tasks, there are steps you can take to even the playing field. Relationship expert Bela Gandhi gave these tips:

  1. Know what you need: Take time to reflect on which tasks your partner can do and which tasks you can do. Consider your strengths and their strengths, and think about which tasks you find most stressful, Ganhdi advises.

  2. Be specific: Once you figure out what you need, ask for specific help. Gandhi said this increases the likelihood your partner will comply.

  3. Discuss it at the right time: Gandhi advises finding a peaceful time for the conversation, like during dinner or before bed.

ABC News contributed to this report.

RELATED: 25 Ways to get in the Christmas spirit in 25 days
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywomenholiday shoppingparentingholidaychristmasrelationships
HOLIDAY
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
FYI Philly's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
Preparing your kids for tear-free, picture-perfect photos with Santa
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Reports: Wentz likely out for Sunday due to back injury
LIVE: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
Arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Video shows attack on teens over Deptford Mall parking space
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest appears in N.J. court
Elfreth's Alley house for sale
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Show More
1 year after cow escapes, no live nativity scene at Old City church
Man who killed newlywed during robbery executed in Texas
Parents of Lafayette College freshman sue students over death
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
More News