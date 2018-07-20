FYI Philly's annual Wedding Special

This week on FYI, wedding season is in full swing! We tour some unique venues to tie the knot, try some award-winning cakes and find Made in Philly invitations. Plus, we try some workouts to calm those pre-wedding jitters and show you a dream abode for your happily ever after.
Show Location:
Stotesbury Mansion | Facebook
1923 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-567-2910
Six unique local wedding venues
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of some unique wedding venues in the Philadelphia area.
Philadelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Dr. Chester, PA 19013
Stokesay Castle | Facebook
141 Stokesay Castle Lane Reading, Pa 19606
610-375-6100
The Sage Farmhouse | Facebook
5561 Pennell Road Media, PA 19063
610-361-9301
Glen Foerd on the Delaware | Facebook
Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-632-5330
Philadelphia Distilling | Facebook
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-671-0346
The Inn at Grace Winery | Facebook
50 Sweetwater Road Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342
610-459-4711
Wedding Cakes: Frosted Fox and Aux Petites Delices
When you're planning your wedding, choosing the cake is a big part of the affair. Karen Rogers found two amazing cake makers, one in the city and one in the suburbs.
The Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Facebook | Instagram: @frostedfoxcakeshop
6511 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Aux Petits Delices | Facebook
162 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
610-971-0300
Made In Philly Wedding Invitations
Melissa Magee visits a local design studio putting a personal touch on wedding invitations.
Fleurish, ink. | Facebook | Instagram: @fleurishink
Shop by appointment only
215-576-1814
Welcome to 500 Walnut
Looking for your forever home? Alicia Vitarelli tours a dream abode packed with perks.
500 Walnut: The New Luxury
502 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-574-0500
Made in Philly: Laura J. Designs
Tamala Edwards visits the studio of a local jeweler making artisan jewelry completely by hand with the craft of metalsmithing.
Laura J Designs
De-stressing Workouts
Wedding planning can be very stressful so Alicia Vitarelli and Ali Gorman teamed up to round up some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters.
BodyRide Spin & Barre Studio | Facebook
196 W Ridge Pike, Suite 154, Limerick, PA 19468
484-961-8186
Priya Hot Yoga | Facebook
1828 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-519-0767
Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-887-0700
Ardmore Restaurant Week
Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. Karen Rogers scopes out the town's growing restaurant scene.
Ardmore Restaurant Week: July 16-29
Prix fixe menus: $15, 25 or $35
List of Participating restaurants: Menus
The Bercy | Facebook
7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 1900
Ripplewood | Facebook
29 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Delice et Chocolat
9 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen | Facebook
31 E Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Hunan
47 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-3050
FYI Loves the Arts: Penn Museum's Galleries
At the Penn Museum's new Middle East Galleries, you can travel back 10,000 years in time
Penn Museum | Facebook
3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-898-4000
Shelter Me
In this week's Shelter Me, Nydia Han explores America's first animal shelter, opened in 1869.
Women's Humane Society | Facebook
3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
familyweddingweddingsFYI Phillyfyi bakeryfyi eventsfyi tips
familyweddingweddingsFYI Phillyfyi bakeryfyi eventsfyi tips