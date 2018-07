FYI Philly's annual Wedding Special

Six unique local wedding venues

Wedding Cakes: Frosted Fox and Aux Petites Delices

Made In Philly Wedding Invitations

Welcome to 500 Walnut

Made in Philly: Laura J. Designs

De-stressing Workouts

Ardmore Restaurant Week

FYI Loves the Arts: Penn Museum's Galleries

Shelter Me

This week on FYI, wedding season is in full swing! We tour some unique venues to tie the knot, try some award-winning cakes and find Made in Philly invitations. Plus, we try some workouts to calm those pre-wedding jitters and show you a dream abode for your happily ever after.1923 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-567-2910Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of some unique wedding venues in the Philadelphia area.1 Stadium Dr. Chester, PA 19013141 Stokesay Castle Lane Reading, Pa 19606610-375-61005561 Pennell Road Media, PA 19063610-361-9301Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia, PA215-632-533025 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-671-034650 Sweetwater Road Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342610-459-4711When you're planning your wedding, choosing the cake is a big part of the affair. Karen Rogers found two amazing cake makers, one in the city and one in the suburbs.6511 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119162 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087610-971-0300Melissa Magee visits a local design studio putting a personal touch on wedding invitations.Shop by appointment only215-576-1814Looking for your forever home? Alicia Vitarelli tours a dream abode packed with perks.502 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-574-0500Tamala Edwards visits the studio of a local jeweler making artisan jewelry completely by hand with the craft of metalsmithing.Wedding planning can be very stressful so Alicia Vitarelli and Ali Gorman teamed up to round up some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters.196 W Ridge Pike, Suite 154, Limerick, PA 19468484-961-81861828 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130267-519-07672001 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-887-0700Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. Karen Rogers scopes out the town's growing restaurant scene.$15, 25 or $357 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 190029 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 190039 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 1900331 E Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 1900347 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003610-642-3050At the Penn Museum's new Middle East Galleries, you can travel back 10,000 years in time3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-898-4000In this week's Shelter Me, Nydia Han explores America's first animal shelter, opened in 1869.3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.