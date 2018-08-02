Mom becomes viral sensation after embarrassing teen at baseball game

It's a parents job to embarrass your children, and let's face it, it's pretty fun.Well, at least moms and dads are laughing.The world is currently laughing right along with a particular mom and dad after a viral video surfaced of the two parents dancing along to Flo Rida's "Low" on the jumbotron at a baseball game.The moment of severe embarrassment happened at Petco Park in San Diego during a Padres game.The couple's son was sandwiched in the middle the whole time.After a while, the boy had seen enough and put his hands over his eyes.Although the Padres lost that game, mom wins with the trending hashtag, #PadresMom.The teen? Well, he will probably never hear that song the same way again.------