More than half of fathers criticized on parenting, study finds

Father's Day is almost here and if you're looking for a good gift, maybe cut the dad in your life a break!A new study shows over half of all dads say they are being told they are parenting wrong.The Mott Poll conducted at the University of Michigan surveyed 713 men of children up through age 13, asking them to answer questions about how criticism impacts their parenting choices.Overall, 52 percent reported receiving negative feedback about their parenting style, while 90 percent felt that they were actually doing a good job.Of those polled, 44 percent say it's the mother of their child criticizing them. Another 24 percent of dads say it comes from grandparents.The study showed they're criticized about specific things. Of the fathers who reported being criticized about their parenting, 67 percent of dads received criticism about discipline, 43 percent about diet and nutrition, 32 percent about paying too little attention to their children and 32 percent for being too rough.The University of Michigan survey indicates that 1 in 5 men are less motivated to remain involved with parenting duties when they receive harsh criticism.The Michigan survey did not take into account the structure of a family, and answers from fathers may vary depending if they are a single parent, or part of a blended or traditional family.One of the more positive results from the poll is that more than half of fathers indicated that they are receptive to parenting feedback, and as a result they often seek out additional resources to improve their parenting.That can lead to a happy Father's Day for us all.