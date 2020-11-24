Morning Moms: Dr. Stacey Kallem knows the importance of listening to health officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman knows first-hand the importance of taking the advice of public health officials.Dr. Stacey Kallem is the director of the division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.Kallem is also a mom to nearly 3-year-old Henry.She and her husband, Brian, have been working from home since March.Kallem says it is not always easy with an active toddler.Their strategy has been heading outdoors, allowing Henry to burn off energy and enjoying the calming effects of nature.Now her family is planning for Thanksgiving.