Family & Parenting

Soldier surprises 6-year-old son at school in heartwarming video

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The tears started flowing when 6-year-old Nico Mendez, who thought he was helping his school secretary with paperwork, was surprised by his military father in New Jersey last week.

The heartwarming video shows it took Nico a second to realize that his dad was really there.

Jose Mendez has been deployed in Qatar, with the Army National Guard, for the past 11 months.

He was only been able to come home briefly one time for the birth of his daughter Rhema.


He hasn't seen his son or new baby for 8 months.

MichelAnn, Nico's mom, arranged the surprise with the help from administrators at Slaybaugh Primary School in Egg Harbor Township.

The best part of the story is the whole family will be together for Christmas because Jose is now home for good.
