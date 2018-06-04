FYI PHILLY

The Funplex in Mount Laurel

Adults and kids alike can spend the day on rides that will spin and get you wet. (WPVI)

The Funplex
Pining for a day trip down the shore but can't manage the trek? Jeannette Reyes shows us a family-run spot much further inland offering the taste of the beach and boardwalk.
The Funplex - Mount Laurel | Facebook
3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061

East Hanover
182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
973-428-1166

