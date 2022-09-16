Judge to decide whether to dismiss charges against 3 fmr. officers in fatal shooting of Fanta Bility

Community activists said the judge's expected decision is a pivotal moment in the case.

Lawyers representing Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the manslaughter charges.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County judge is expected to decide Friday whether to dismiss manslaughter charges against three former Sharon Hill officers in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

The former officers are facing 12 criminal counts each of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

This all stems from an incident on August 27, 2021.

That's when investigators said the officers heard gunshots as people were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School, and then fired into a crowd of people while attempting to return fire.

Fanta was struck and later died.

Just last month, members of the NAACP raised questions at a Sharon Hill council meeting about why investigation reports have been so heavily redacted in their push for more answers.

Fanta's family recently spoke with Action News reflecting on one year since her death. Her mother, Tenneh Kromah, called her daughter kind and generous.

Community activists said the judge's expected decision is a pivotal moment in the case.

They rallied in Media outside the Delaware County Courthouse Wednesday and spoke about how they believe a trial would be the best way moving forward to seek justice for Fanta.