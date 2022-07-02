pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City overnight

Action News learned that a person was walking down the avenue when a car struck them, trapping them under the vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City overnight Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Atlantic City.

It happened around midnight Saturday on Pacific Avenue near Saint James Place.

First responders got the victim out from under the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead a short time later.

No word on any charges.
More TOP STORIES News