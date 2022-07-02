Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City overnight

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Atlantic City.
It happened around midnight Saturday on Pacific Avenue near Saint James Place.
Action News learned that a person was walking down the avenue when a car struck them, trapping them under the vehicle.
First responders got the victim out from under the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead a short time later.
No word on any charges.
