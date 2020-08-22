Woman struck, killed by hit and run driver in Cobbs Creek: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a hit and run driver who struck and killed a woman tonight in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Catherine Street.


Police say a 25-year-old woman was crossing westbound on foot when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound .

The victim fell in the southbound lane, causing her to be struck again by a second vehicle . The first striking vehicle left the scene traveling northbound on Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The second striking vehicle remained on location. The woman was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead a short time after.


Police are compiling a vehicle description of the first vehicle. Preliminary, a black jeep last seen on North of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.
