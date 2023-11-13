FedEx employee charged after allegedly stealing more than $99K worth of gold coins from package

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A FedEx employee in Delaware has been arrested on firearm and felony theft charges.
New Castle police said 27-year-old Jordan Hamilton, of Wilmington, was arrested for allegedly stealing over $99,000 worth of gold coins from a package.
Police said they began investigating Hamilton in September and were able to execute a search warrant on his home, where they found stolen gold and silver.
Police also found several firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun with an "obliterated" serial number, as well as a 9mm handgun that was also reported stolen out of Philadelphia.
Hamilton is facing multiple charges, including felony theft of property valued greater than $50,000.
He turned himself in on Nov. 10. His bail was set at $21,000 unsecured and he was later released.
Action News has reached out to FedEx for comment regarding Hamilton.