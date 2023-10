2 men hospitalized following double stabbing in Feltonville

Police say both victims were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are fighting for their lives following a double stabbing in broad daylight.

The Action Cam was on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Wyoming Avenue and Bingham Street in Philadelpha's Feltonville section.

So far, it is unclear what led up to the attack.

No arrests have been made.