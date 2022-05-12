cooking

Delaware culinary students win gold at 2022 National ProStart Invitational

The winners were awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to support their future careers.
CAMDEN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Young culinary superstars in Delaware were just crowned national champions.

Their gold medal is a first for the students, their school, and their state.

The all-female culinary team at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware, cooked and baked their hearts out with standout dishes that earned them first place in the 2022 National ProStart Invitational.

"When they announced 'Delaware,' we all exploded, and everybody was cheering and crying," said Riki Senn, the culinary instructor at Ceasar Rodney High School. "I think we were all crying. It was beyond our wildest dreams."

Raelynn Grogan, Senior Director for the Delaware Restaurant Association's Educational Foundation, said, "Delaware's culinary program is officially on the map. We are culinary national champions."

The two-day competition was hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation in Washington, D.C.

The task was for competitors to create a three course meal in 60 minutes.

"It still feels like a dream," said Morgan Fitzhugh, a senior who created the entree. "I can't really grasp it yet. I have worked so hard for this."

Senior Sierra Maull, who designed the dessert, said, "I learned that if I really do put my mind to it, I can really produce something that's incredible."

Team manager Grace Gonzalez, who is also a senior, added, "I feel like it could open a lot of great opportunities, because we put Delaware like on the map."

The winners were awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to support their future careers.

Many of the graduating seniors are now headed to the Culinary Institute of America.

