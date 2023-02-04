$1.6 million worth of fentanyl seized in Montgomery County bust, district attorney says

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County said more than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust this week.

The drugs were found after Arizona resident Jorge Valdez-Rosas, 22, was arrested on Wednesday at a hotel in Upper Merion Township.

The district attorney's office says the investigation began when authorities received information that a drug trafficking organization operating in Mexico and the United States was in the process of smuggling fentanyl.

An investigation led police to Valdez-Rosas and he was placed under surveillance on Tuesday.

When he left his hotel room on Wednesday, the D.A.s' office said he was found to be carrying a duffel bag with five kilograms of fentanyl inside.

Valdez-Rosas is being held on $500,000 cash bail.