nurses

Bucks County filmmaker delivers commencement address for Jefferson University nurses

Bredan Gaul delivered the school's first in-person commencement address since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks Co. filmmaker delivers commencement for Jefferson Univ. nurses

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County filmmaker delivered the commencement address Friday for Thomas Jefferson University's College of Nursing.

Brendan Gaul was invited to speak to the future of nursing while screening his groundbreaking documentary, which celebrates some of the most heroic nurses in our country's history.

Gaul's 5B is the inspiring true story about the nurses who volunteered to staff the first ever AIDS ward in San Francisco, California.

Gaul delivered the school's first in-person commencement address since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We created this film to shine a light on nurses," said Gaul, who grew up in Richboro. "To have a nursing school actually shine that back on me for the work that we've done, it's really emotional for me."

He says the nurses in 5B answered a call that so many ignored.

"They were all hand raisers," Gaul added. "They all volunteered. This was at a time when no one understood how HIV and AIDS spread. What they did there in San Francisco became the blueprint not only for AIDS care globally, but actually for modern day hospice."

Jefferson also bestowed Gaul with an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

While he was back home in Philadelphia, he was accompanied by Alison Moed, one of the original nurses in ward 5B.

"I answered the call because I cared, because I'm a nurse," Moed said. "Nurses care. We have a duty to care. That's what we do."

Moed also saluted fellow nurses who have been working through this pandemic.

If you haven't seen 5B, it's streaming now.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiagraduationnursesevents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NURSES
Philadelphia school nurse applauded during National Nurses Week
Celebrate Caring: NJ NICU nurse helps new parents heal after a loss
Two nurses dedicate nearly five decades to serving South Jersey
Local nurse to run in Boston Marathon in scrubs
TOP STORIES
DSU to take legal action after 'constitutionally dubious' bus search
Police: Woman let unlicensed teen drive car before fatal crash
Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philly shooting
NJ woman attacked by bear while checking her mail
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Delco
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
Show More
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
AccuWeather: Humid, Scattered Showers Through Saturday
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'
More TOP STORIES News