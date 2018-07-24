Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again to $512 million.And officials say it could keep growing before the drawing Tuesday night.But there is already a million dollar winner in the Delaware Valley!That ticket was bought by a customer at the Giant Food Store at 3400 Concord Road in Aston, Delaware County.The ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Friday night, 01-14-30-44-62, but not the yellow Mega Ball 01, to win a $1 million prize. The store earns a $5,000 selling bonus.Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.The ticket holder should sign the ticket and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.------