LOTTERY

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County

$1M lottery ticket sold in Delco Giant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018.

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again to $512 million.

And officials say it could keep growing before the drawing Tuesday night.

But there is already a million dollar winner in the Delaware Valley!

That ticket was bought by a customer at the Giant Food Store at 3400 Concord Road in Aston, Delaware County.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Friday night, 01-14-30-44-62, but not the yellow Mega Ball 01, to win a $1 million prize. The store earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

The ticket holder should sign the ticket and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
