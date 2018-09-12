CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Credit card perks you may not know you have

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Credit card perks - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 12, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
From airline points to cash back on purchases and even free access to airport lounges - your credit card may have even more perks than you were aware.

Reader's Digest rounded up a list we just had to share.

First, let's talk about protection. Some offer cell phone protection coverage up to $600 dollars on your device.

Others offer protection when it comes to your purchases - think extended warranties on products past whatever the companies offer.

Some will get you a difference back from a price drop if you overpaid with a price guarantee of up to 90 days. And there's return protection too should you have any issues with whatever you bought or you just changed your mind.

And remember to keep those receipts.

You know you can earn airline miles with some cards, but did you know that some cards offer trip insurance and rental car insurance that you don't have to purchase separately. And some high-end credit cards will even offer cardholders free TSA pre-check or global entry programs.

Some cards offer free museum admission and others host special cardholder-only events or give you pre-sale access to tickets for theater shows, concerts and more.

Finally, some even have concierge services 24 hours a day for help with booking tickets, travel and dinner reservations!

For more information, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeconsumersaving with 6abccredit cardsmoney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Home improvements save money on homeowners insurance
NY couple travels the world, using credit card bonus points
What's the Deal: Philly Special necklace
Freebie Friday: Yoga, Aretha Franklin tribute, honey festival and more
More consumer
PERSONAL FINANCE
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Electric Factory sold, new owners plan new name contest
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
New job training facility opens in Camden
Show More
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
More News