What's the Deal: Credit card perks you may not know you have

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --From airline points to cash back on purchases and even free access to airport lounges - your credit card may have even more perks than you were aware.
Reader's Digest rounded up a list we just had to share.
First, let's talk about protection. Some offer cell phone protection coverage up to $600 dollars on your device.
Others offer protection when it comes to your purchases - think extended warranties on products past whatever the companies offer.
Some will get you a difference back from a price drop if you overpaid with a price guarantee of up to 90 days. And there's return protection too should you have any issues with whatever you bought or you just changed your mind.
And remember to keep those receipts.
You know you can earn airline miles with some cards, but did you know that some cards offer trip insurance and rental car insurance that you don't have to purchase separately. And some high-end credit cards will even offer cardholders free TSA pre-check or global entry programs.
Some cards offer free museum admission and others host special cardholder-only events or give you pre-sale access to tickets for theater shows, concerts and more.
Finally, some even have concierge services 24 hours a day for help with booking tickets, travel and dinner reservations!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps