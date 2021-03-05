fire

Fire damages stores on Mayfair strip mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire damaged several stores on a strip mall in the Mayor section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:05 a.m. on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue.

Officials said the fire was located in the basement of one of the stores and spread to the main floor.

The stores were unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

There is no word on a cause at this time.
