Fire station damaged by flames in Surf City, New Jersey

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Surf City Volunteer Fire Company in Ocean County, New Jersey is temporarily out of service after flames broke out at the station.

A garage caught fire on Thursday night, causing major smoke damage to the firehouse, engines and ambulances.

Officials say the fire was due to malfunctioning electrical equipment.

Three surrounding departments will be handling their calls until repairs can be made.

"We will be back up and running very soon!" the department wrote on its Facebook page.