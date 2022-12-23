WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire station damaged by flames in Surf City, New Jersey

WPVI logo
Friday, December 23, 2022 5:44PM
Fire station damaged by flames in Surf City, New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

The Surf City Volunteer fire Company in Ocean County, New Jersey is temporarily out of service after flames broke out at the station.

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Surf City Volunteer Fire Company in Ocean County, New Jersey is temporarily out of service after flames broke out at the station.

A garage caught fire on Thursday night, causing major smoke damage to the firehouse, engines and ambulances.

Officials say the fire was due to malfunctioning electrical equipment.

Three surrounding departments will be handling their calls until repairs can be made.

"We will be back up and running very soon!" the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW