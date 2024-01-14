A woman also suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the fire, investigators say.

Man suffers 2nd, 3rd-degree burns after burn barrel explodes in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Emergency crews were called to Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday after a man was badly injured in a fire.

Authorities say just after 3 p.m., a 40-year-old man was pouring accelerant into a burn barrel on Reamer Avenue.

It exploded, causing the man to catch on fire.

He was rushed to Christiana Hospital with second and third-degree burns to his face and upper body.

