Fire crews investigating after fire damages business in Nicetown

The fire gutted part of the business, and some cars inside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked a fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown section.

Action News was there as firefighters knocked down the fire at Car Specs on the 4300 block of North Broad Street.

The call went out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire gutted part of the business, and some cars inside.

No reports of any injuries.