Grants awarded to 62 Delaware County fire companies

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $1.75 million check was presented to 62 fire departments in Delaware County on Thursday morning.

The funding will help, given higher costs and fewer fundraising opportunities due to the pandemic.

"We are all well aware of how our fire companies suffered in fundraising and sacrifice," said Elaine Schaefer of Delaware County Council.

Last fall, Delaware County Council voted unanimously to authorize $1.75 million American Rescue Plan dollars to go toward eligible local fire companies.

The pandemic shut down traditional fundraising sources like carnivals and events.

"So many of them operate banquet halls and things like that, and when you can't rent them out due to the pandemic, you've lost a source of your revenue," explained Christine Reuther of Delaware County Council.

Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County Department of Emergency Services, explains Delaware County is a mix of volunteer and municipal departments, and many are now hybrids with paid members staffing stations during the day.

Sixty-two departments were eligible for $25,000 grants for operational expenses like repairs, training, and equipment.

"This money will help in a lot of ways, but most often fundraising is a difficult part for a volunteer organization. If we can offset that, they'll be able to focus on training, recruitment, growing their organizations," explained Boyce.

This funding will not cover all expenses but will help.

Funding does remain a challenge, as does volunteer recruitment and retainment.

John Hudyma is chief of Holmes Fire Co. in Ridley Township and president of the Delaware County Fire Chief's Association.

"Volunteerism has been on the decline for many years. COVID did not help at all, and it actually drove some volunteers away," said Hudyma. "The funding from County Council will absolutely help us recruit and retain the members that we have."