Person rescued from house fire in Darby Township, Pa.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Springfield Road.

Crews arrived to find flames on the third floor of a single-family house.

Officials said a person with special needs was rescued by firefighters.

Everyone inside was accounted for, they said.

Firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.
