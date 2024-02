Firefighters got the flames under control in about 25 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman and a man are in critical but stable condition after being pulled from a burning home in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.