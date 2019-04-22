Firework, not dynamite, found in West Oak Lane home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5263930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dynamite found in West Oak Lane home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2019.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police evacuated homes in West Oak Lane Monday morning after officers found what appeared to be a stick of dynamite, but turned out to be a firework.It all began when police were called around 1:30 a.m. after a man reported 10 firearms had been stolen from a home.A warrant was obtained and, around 5 a.m., police noticed what appeared to be a stick of a dynamite.Captain Thomas Davidson said, "During the course of the search, they came upon what appeared to be an aerosol can taped to an explosive device, similar to a stick of dynamite."Authorities created a 100 foot perimeter at the intersection of 65th Avenue and 15th Street.The bomb squad was notified. Police also called the fire department to stand by as a precaution."It's very unusual to see something like that among that many firearms," Davidson said.The son of the homeowner told Action News that his mother was surprised about everything that was happening.The son said the man who originally called police about the stolen guns is a tenant of his mother's home who lives in the basement.As the investigation continued, police determined that the device was not a stick of dynamite, but actually "a modified firework."Police said the man was never placed under arrest.Authorities are still investigating why it was taped to an aerosol can, and also the theft of the firearms.