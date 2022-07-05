Fireworks in Sea Isle City, New Jersey cut short by explosion on barge

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fireworks display at the Jersey shore came to an abrupt end after an explosion during the July 4th celebration on Monday night.Officials in Sea Isle City say one of the six-inch shells exploded in its gun tube before it could be launched.Cell phone video captured the moment operators lost control.No one was injured in the mishap. City officials say the crew launching fireworks from a barge were inside a solid metal safety box that protected them.City officials say that there was no danger to spectators on the beach."The most important thing is that no one was injured," Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a statement. "Even though there was a problem with the fireworks show, it was still a great Fourth of July in Sea Isle City."