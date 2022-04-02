airport news

Flights delayed at multiple airports due to Southwest Airlines outage

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston travel: Flights delayed for Southwest Airlines due to system outage

HOUSTON, Texas -- Flights operated by Southwest Airlines were delayed early Saturday morning, according to a statement made by the airline.

The delays were caused by a system outage that is country-wide.

An Eyewitness News crew was at Houston's Hobby International Airport when passengers were told that they were unable to board their flight due to the outage and they will be updated every 10 minutes.

At Chicago's Midway Airport, 10 flights have been canceled and 54 have been delayed. Arrival delays are now averaging an hour and 13 minutes.


In a statement to ABC News, Southwest offers their apologies for any inconvenience: "Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled after we experienced intermittent technology issues following routine overnight maintenance. We offer heartfelt apologies to our customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We'll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newshobby airportsouthwest airlines
AIRPORT NEWS
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
3K United Airlines employees test positive for COVID
AT&T, Verizon agree to postpone 5G rollout near airports by 2 weeks
New COVID restrictions take effect: What you should know
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Pa. State Trooper Branden Sisca | LIVE
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Hit-and-run driver injures man in Center City
Man killed in West Philly while wife, 5 kids inside home: Police
Sources: Simmons files grievance seeking $20M
Braces, fake eyeball, half a bowling ball among bizarre NJ beach trash
Villanova Wildcats Final Four game to provide economic boost locally
Show More
VOTE: Is Jay Wright the greatest coach in Philadelphia sports history?
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Police vehicle transporting inmates struck on Vine Street Expressway
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
2 critically injured after New Castle County fire
More TOP STORIES News