Flights canceled, delayed at Philadelphia International Airport thanks to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flights in and out of Philadelphia International Airport were impacted by the winter weather that hit the area on Friday.

As of 3 p.m., more than 300 flights were delayed and several dozen were canceled.

The FAA briefly issued a ground stop and ground delay, preventing flights from coming into the airport. That was done to stop a large backlog of airplanes on the runway.

"We've been treating the runways and clearing them with our plows," said Heather Redfern, the spokeswoman for the airport.

Since midnight, maintenance crews have been plowing and salting the runways. That didn't prevent major headaches for travelers who were left in limbo because of cancelations.

"We're trying our best to reach someone," said Andria Mijic, who was trying to get home to Germany.

She found out her connecting flight to Chicago was canceled.

"I don't know, maybe I need to stay until Monday," she added.

Other passengers took the delays in stride.

"I might just have to pitch a tent in this airport and hang out until my flight takes off," said Mike Gaboff, who was trying to fly to West Palm Beach, Florida.

His flight was delayed a few hours, and he was anxious to get to warm weather down south, and out of his winter clothes.