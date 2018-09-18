HURRICANE FLORENCE

Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters are often full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even clumps of fire ants. (Kinston Police Department/Storyful)

KINSTON, NC --
During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters can be full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even floating clumps of fire ants.

The Kinston Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing clumps of fire ants floating in the floodwaters on Sunday. They called the situation "a place you do not want to find yourself" and asked residents to stay safe.

When floodwaters rise, the ants are able to group up and form a raft of sorts. They can reportedly survive in the water for weeks on end until the floodwaters subside and the insects can return to dry land.

SEE ALSO: Venomous snakes spotted escaping the flood waters from Florence
EMBED More News Videos

Flooding brings venomous snakes out

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wild animalsinsectbugshurricane florencenorth carolina newsfloodingflash floodingKinston
Related
Flooding from Florence brings out venomous snakes
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Police: Brothers found after missing from West Philadelphia home
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint in East Oak Lane
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Delaware church
Police: Man who confessed to killing father showed no remorse
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Man shot to death in Feltonville
Shooting victim runs to Sunoco station for help
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Champion Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
More News