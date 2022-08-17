Back-to-school shopping at Flocco's is a Conshohocken tradition

Vincent Flocco's grandfather emigrated from Italy in 1926 and opened a shoe repair business.

"Oh, it's been ramping up," laughed Vincent Flocco. The store's back-to-school business started picking up in July, and it will be busy from now into the fall.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Flocco's Shoes, Clothes, and Formalwear in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, this is the busiest time of year.

Flocco's is a Conshohocken mainstay, a multi-generational family business.

"Back-to-school shopping! We always come here for everything. I grew up coming here," said customer Cassandra Sabia, who was buying shoes for her two sons.

"He gets measured. We know that they fit right. We know they're going to last throughout the school year," said Adrienne Harr of Royersford, whose son bought shoes for his uniform.

Sweaters, jumpers, shirts and shoes - the store is packed with inventory.

Vincent Flocco's grandfather emigrated from Italy in 1926 and opened a shoe repair business on West 7th Ave.

In 1953, their father moved the store to Fayette Street and started selling shoes. The family moved upstairs.

"We grew up on top, all seven of us. And downstairs, Mom would watch the store while Dad, more or less, came up for dinner and kept us in line," Vince Flocco said.

The store moved to its current location in 1970 and now even the fifth generation comes in to move inventory.

Like many businesses, the pandemic has brought challenges, and this year is no exception.

"Your pricing and all is going to be up this year," Flocco said.

"People are coming in earlier to buy because they're all attuned to the supply chain," Flocco added.

"Go to a store that's going to take the time to fit, that's knowledgeable about the styles," Flocco emphasized.

He says they make sure each customer gets the right fit.

"Online it's a joke," remarked Flocco, who encourages people to shop local.

"Try to at least support who's supporting you."