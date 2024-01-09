Interactive Map: See current and predicted Philadelphia-area flooding levels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When flooding is in the forecast, the below map will show you the current and predicted water levels in local rivers, creeks and bays.

Note: Points on the map will only appear once a waterway is predicted to go above flood stage.

INTERACTIVE MAP

FLOODING CHARTS

You can see the water levels anytime at many local rivers and creeks in the charts below.

PHILADELPHIA

Delaware River at U.S. Coast Guard Station in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service

Schuylkill River in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service

PENNSYLVANIA

Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

Perkiomen Creek at Graterford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

NEW JERSEY

Assunpink Creek at Trenton, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Delaware River at Burlington, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Maurice River at Bivalve, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

DELAWARE

Delaware Bay at Reedy Point, Del. | Source: National Weather Service

