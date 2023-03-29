6 Philadelphia chefs, restaurants named as James Beard Award finalists

The awards ceremony will be held on June 5 in Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's an exciting day for local chefs and restaurateurs as the list of finalists was revealed Wednesday for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

The annual awards are presented by the James Beard Foundation to honor chefs, restaurateurs, authors, and journalists in the U.S.

Philadelphia landed six major nominations on this list.

"The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system. This year's nominees, winners, and honorees are inspiring exemplars of that," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

Dionicio Jiménez from Cantina La Martina received his first nomination this year. He's nominated for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

Jiménez worked his way up the ranks after emigrating from Puebla, Mexico, in 1998. He serves authentic Mexican cuisine in the city's Kensington section.

Two other local chefs are also nominated in that category.

One is Jesse Ito from Royal Sushi, and this is his fifth nomination.

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon from Kalaya is also nominated. The restaurant was nominated for best new restaurant in 2020, but no awards were given that year, during the pandemic.

The restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday in Rittenhouse is once again nominated for Outstanding Restaurant.

Chad and Hannah Williams' reinvention of a local classic was a semifinalist last year. This year, they're in the finals.

Ellen Yin from High Street Hospitality Group, which includes Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street, and others, is once again nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

This is her fifth time as a finalist.

Finally, Amanda Shulman from Her Place Supper Club is a finalist for Emerging Chef.

The Vetri alum opened her eatery near Rittenhouse Square last year. She was a semifinalist last year.

The awards ceremony will be held on June 5 in Chicago.