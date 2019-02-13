6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana

The Meal: Russet Chef/Owner Andrew Wood's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
Chef Tidbit: the name Amatriciana is named for the Italian town of Amatrice, on the Roman Road from Rome to the Mediterranean
Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
Serves 4
Ingredients
1/4 cup olive oil
1lb fresh spaghetti
1/2lb bacon
1 onion
3 clove garlic
1 quart crushed tomatoes
1tbsp chili flakes
Chef Tip: The chef used a house made blend of cayenne and hot wax peppers. You can use the heat of your choice and adjust the amount according to your taste
2tbsp chopped mint
Parmigiano-reggiano
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring a large pot of water to a boil to cook the spaghetti.
Chef Tip: Use fresh, rather than dried, spaghetti. It will cook in just 4 minutes
In a large sauté pan, cook the bacon in the olive oil over medium heat until just beginning to brown
Chef Tip: Put the bacon in the pan without oil to start, to draw out the fat of the bacon
Peel and dice the onions and garlic and add to the bacon in the pan.
Chef Tip: The onion is a key ingredient to the dish. You'll cook it until it's super soft, adding nice texture to the sauce.
Season with salt and chili flakes then continue cooking until tender.
Add the tomatoes. Boil and reduce the mixture slightly.
Grind in some fresh black pepper
Toss the spaghetti through the sauce and season with salt.
Chef Tip: Tossing spaghetti is much like tossing a salad. There should be enough sauce to coat every bite of the spaghetti
Add the mint.
Chef Tip: You can add the herb of your choice but mint adds a nice taste of summer in winter
Serve hot with grated parmigiano-reggiano
Chef Tip: Pecorino Romano is actually the traditional cheese
The Deal: One Free Appetizer per table with entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the feature on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Russet
1521 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521
http://www.russetphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RussetPhillys
