6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana

Russet Chef/Owner Andrew Wood's Spaghetti alla AmatricianaChef Tidbit: the name Amatriciana is named for the Italian town of Amatrice, on the Roman Road from Rome to the MediterraneanSpaghetti alla AmatricianaServes 4Ingredients1/4 cup olive oil1lb fresh spaghetti1/2lb bacon1 onion3 clove garlic1 quart crushed tomatoes1tbsp chili flakesChef Tip: The chef used a house made blend of cayenne and hot wax peppers. You can use the heat of your choice and adjust the amount according to your taste2tbsp chopped mintParmigiano-reggianoSalt and pepper to tasteBring a large pot of water to a boil to cook the spaghetti.Chef Tip: Use fresh, rather than dried, spaghetti. It will cook in just 4 minutesIn a large sauté pan, cook the bacon in the olive oil over medium heat until just beginning to brownChef Tip: Put the bacon in the pan without oil to start, to draw out the fat of the baconPeel and dice the onions and garlic and add to the bacon in the pan.Chef Tip: The onion is a key ingredient to the dish. You'll cook it until it's super soft, adding nice texture to the sauce.Season with salt and chili flakes then continue cooking until tender.Add the tomatoes. Boil and reduce the mixture slightly.Grind in some fresh black pepperToss the spaghetti through the sauce and season with salt.Chef Tip: Tossing spaghetti is much like tossing a salad. There should be enough sauce to coat every bite of the spaghettiAdd the mint.Chef Tip: You can add the herb of your choice but mint adds a nice taste of summer in winterServe hot with grated parmigiano-reggianoChef Tip: Pecorino Romano is actually the traditional cheese