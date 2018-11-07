6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Black Sea Bass.

The Meal: Tuna Bar Executive Chef Owner Kenneth Sze's Steamed Black Sea Bass with hot ginger oil
Ingredients:
1 6 oz. Fish Filet (Black Sea Bass)
Chef Tip: You can use any white fish. Branzino and snapper also work well.
Chef Tip: The chef handpicks all of his fish and buys sushi grade. The fish market or fish counter at your local grocery store can filet and scale it for you.
Parchment paper
1 oz. Fresh Julienne Ginger
1 oz. Fresh Julienne Scallions
1 tsp Soy Sauce
1 tsp Oyster Sauce
1 tsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Sake
5 oz Ginger Oil or Olive Oil
Process:
1. Wrap the fish, ginger & chopped scallions in parchment paper
Chef Tip: You can add your oyster sauce before or after steaming the fish
2. Drop wrapped fish in steamer basket for 5 minutes
Chef Tip: The chef cooks traditional Cantonese style, steaming in a bamboo basket. The baskets can be found at Asian markets or purchased online.
Chef Tip: The simplicity of this dish is that you can drop the fish in the steamer and walk away for 5-7 minutes. The chef uses sushi grade fish so you can't undercook it. He's tested steaming for up to 7 minutes and it was not overcooked.
3. Bring the ginger oil to the smoking point.
Chef Tip: Be careful not to heat the oil past the smoke point as it can catch fire.
Chef Tip: You can substitute olive oil or any neutral oil. The chef uses olive oil when preparing this dish at home.
4. Place fish on tempered plate and top with a little more ginger, a few more scallions, soy sauce, oyster sauce & sake
5. Pour boiling hot ginger oil on top of fish.
6. Garnish with fresh herbs
Chef Tip: You can use any herbs you have. The chef used pea shoots & micro cilantro.
7. Enjoy!
The Deal: Dine at Tuna Bar through Wednesday, November 14th and you'll get a complimentary edamame with your meal if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.
Tuna Bar
215.238.TUNA
205 Race Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
hello@TunaBar.com
http://www.tunabar.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TunaBarPHL/
