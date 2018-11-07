6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Black Sea Bass.

Tuna Bar Executive Chef Owner Kenneth Sze's Steamed Black Sea Bass with hot ginger oilIngredients:1 6 oz. Fish Filet (Black Sea Bass)Chef Tip: You can use any white fish. Branzino and snapper also work well.Chef Tip: The chef handpicks all of his fish and buys sushi grade. The fish market or fish counter at your local grocery store can filet and scale it for you.Parchment paper1 oz. Fresh Julienne Ginger1 oz. Fresh Julienne Scallions1 tsp Soy Sauce1 tsp Oyster Sauce1 tsp Sesame Oil1 tsp Sake5 oz Ginger Oil or Olive OilProcess:1. Wrap the fish, ginger & chopped scallions in parchment paperChef Tip: You can add your oyster sauce before or after steaming the fish2. Drop wrapped fish in steamer basket for 5 minutesChef Tip: The chef cooks traditional Cantonese style, steaming in a bamboo basket. The baskets can be found at Asian markets or purchased online.Chef Tip: The simplicity of this dish is that you can drop the fish in the steamer and walk away for 5-7 minutes. The chef uses sushi grade fish so you can't undercook it. He's tested steaming for up to 7 minutes and it was not overcooked.3. Bring the ginger oil to the smoking point.Chef Tip: Be careful not to heat the oil past the smoke point as it can catch fire.Chef Tip: You can substitute olive oil or any neutral oil. The chef uses olive oil when preparing this dish at home.4. Place fish on tempered plate and top with a little more ginger, a few more scallions, soy sauce, oyster sauce & sake5. Pour boiling hot ginger oil on top of fish.6. Garnish with fresh herbsChef Tip: You can use any herbs you have. The chef used pea shoots & micro cilantro.7. Enjoy!Dine at Tuna Bar through Wednesday, November 14th and you'll get a complimentary edamame with your meal if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.Tuna Bar215.238.TUNA205 Race StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106hello@TunaBar.com------