6 Minute Meals: V Street's Spicy Cold Noodles

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for those who are craving some noodles.
Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make spicy cold noodles.
The Meal:
Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushrooms
Ingredients:
Pre-cooked and chilled noodles of choice (The Chef used Ramen; he also recommends Udon or Soba)
Mushrooms of choice (The Chef used King Oyster mushrooms)
Whatever vegetables & herbs you happen to have on hand (The Chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro & scallions. He also recommends celery and tofu)
Chili Paste (any store-bought variety)
Tamari
Black Vinegar
Sesame Seeds
For Marinade:
Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, five spice powder & a dash of black vinegar
Instructions:
-Cook ahead noodles of choice, shock them, toss them with oil and store in fridge until you're ready to prepare your meal.
Chef Tip: Any oil will do but he prefers sesame oil
Slice mushrooms, coat with marinade and cook for 60-90 seconds on high heat on each side, until caramelized
Chef Tip: Cut off the bottoms; they tend to be a little tougher
Chef Tip: The thinner you slice, the faster they cook
Chef Tip: You can grill outside, on a griddle or in frying pan on stovetop
-While mushrooms are cooking, add fresh vegetables to your noodles to taste. The chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro and scallions. You can use whatever you have and/or like.
-Add chili paste, tamari and a dash of black vinegar.
-Toss and transfer to your serving bowl
-Cut your cooked mushrooms into smaller pieces and add as many as you like to the top of the noodle dish
-Garnish with a few more scallions and sesame seeds. Serve & Enjoy
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off either the Dan Dan Noodles or the Miso butter Noodles at V Street through next Monday, April 2nd.
V Street
126 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/
------
