6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meals: V Street's Spicy Cold Noodles

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

This 6-minute Meal and a Deal is for those who are craving some noodles.

Alicia Vitarelli is in the "V Street" kitchen learning how to make spicy cold noodles.
The Meal:

Chef Rich Landau's spicy cold noodles topped with warm grilled mushrooms
Ingredients:
Pre-cooked and chilled noodles of choice (The Chef used Ramen; he also recommends Udon or Soba)
Mushrooms of choice (The Chef used King Oyster mushrooms)
Whatever vegetables & herbs you happen to have on hand (The Chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro & scallions. He also recommends celery and tofu)
Chili Paste (any store-bought variety)
Tamari
Black Vinegar
Sesame Seeds

For Marinade:
Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, five spice powder & a dash of black vinegar

Instructions:
-Cook ahead noodles of choice, shock them, toss them with oil and store in fridge until you're ready to prepare your meal.

Chef Tip: Any oil will do but he prefers sesame oil

Slice mushrooms, coat with marinade and cook for 60-90 seconds on high heat on each side, until caramelized
Chef Tip: Cut off the bottoms; they tend to be a little tougher
Chef Tip: The thinner you slice, the faster they cook
Chef Tip: You can grill outside, on a griddle or in frying pan on stovetop

-While mushrooms are cooking, add fresh vegetables to your noodles to taste. The chef used watermelon radish, fresh cilantro and scallions. You can use whatever you have and/or like.
-Add chili paste, tamari and a dash of black vinegar.
-Toss and transfer to your serving bowl
-Cut your cooked mushrooms into smaller pieces and add as many as you like to the top of the noodle dish
-Garnish with a few more scallions and sesame seeds. Serve & Enjoy

The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 minute meal and a deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $1 off either the Dan Dan Noodles or the Miso butter Noodles at V Street through next Monday, April 2nd.

V Street
126 S 19th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/

V Street
126 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-2137
http://vstreetfood.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VStreet-565105423573751/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Good Dog Bar's Heirloom Tomato Sandwich
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Oloroso's Andalusian-style Gazpacho
6 Minute Meal & A Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Potato Latkes
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News