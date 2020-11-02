FYI Philly

Aspiring chef rediscovers his love of cooking with Trinh Eats

After positive feedback from friends, his love has turned into a business.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Jacob Trinh likes to dance in the kitchen. A year ago he was an aspiring chef hoping to earn a Michelin star during his career.

After helping open Vernick at the Four Seasons, Trinh stepped away from the kitchen for the first time in nearly a decade.

He worked at his parent's Auto Tag store until the pandemic shut down that business.

During his time at home, he reignited his passion for cooking by making xo sauce, a luxury Chinese condiment.

After positive feedback from friends and family, he has turned it into a business making sauces.

He sells a traditional xo sauce made with dried seafood ingredients and a vegan version made with New Jersey mushrooms. He also makes a variety of fermented hot sauces, with his items available for purchase on his Instagram page.

Trinh Eats | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillychinese food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
2 Philly restaurants introduce igloo, greenhouse dining
Get cozy with these new drink spots in Philly
These 4 Philly gyms offer COVID-safe workouts for winter
Chef Garces, local chefs create markets so you can eat their great food whenever you want
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. prepares to count ballots as nation watches
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Investigators probing whether rescued CA hiker staged Zion National Park disappearance
Election Day forecast: Grab a coat if you're heading out to the polls
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Show More
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Uterine Fibroids: They are common and treatable
Kenney asks for patience from Philadelphians during the election
Final push is on and Pennsylvania plays a key role in election
AccuWeather: Strong Gusty Winds Today, Downed Branches/Wires Possible
More TOP STORIES News